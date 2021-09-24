The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.12% to 87.90 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.12% this week to 87.90

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 1.06 points or 1.23% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 20, 2021

--Today it is up 0.21 point or 0.24%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.79% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.95% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.90 points or 3.41%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1735ET