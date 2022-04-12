The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.12% to 92.59 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.12% today to 92.59
--Up for nine consecutive trading days
--Up 1.72 points or 1.90% over the last nine trading days
--Largest nine day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 28, 2020
--Up 8.87% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 6.70% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.56%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.04 points or 3.39%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
