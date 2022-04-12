Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.12% to 92.59 -- Data Talk

04/12/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.12% today to 92.59


--Up for nine consecutive trading days

--Up 1.72 points or 1.90% over the last nine trading days

--Largest nine day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 28, 2020

--Up 8.87% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 6.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.04 points or 3.39%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 12450.34 Delayed Quote.2.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 1.08242 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
