The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.12% today to 97.03

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 7.72% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.78% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Rose 5.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.96%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.47 point or 0.49%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1738ET