The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 87.31 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.13% today to 87.31

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.37 point or 0.43% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Off 4.06% from its 52-week high of 91.01 hit Thursday, July 9, 2020

--Up 3.25% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 3.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.32 points or 2.72%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1737ET