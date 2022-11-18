Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 99.70 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 05:36pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.13% today to 99.70


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.56 point or 0.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 5.18% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 11.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.15 points or 11.33%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 13085.04 Real-time Quote.7.52%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.35% 1.0324 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
