The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 87.67 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 87.67

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 0.68 point or 0.78% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 1, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 2.39% from its 52-week high of 89.81 hit Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Up 3.67% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 2.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.67 points or 3.14%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1734ET