The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 87.67 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 87.67
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 0.68 point or 0.78% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 1, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days
--Up six of the past seven trading days
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021
--Off 2.39% from its 52-week high of 89.81 hit Tuesday, July 21, 2020
--Up 3.67% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 2.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.67 points or 3.14%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
