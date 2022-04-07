Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 92.18 -- Data Talk

04/07/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 92.18


--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 1.31 points or 1.45% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, June 18, 2021 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 29, 2020

--Up 8.39% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 6.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.63 points or 2.94%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1738ET

