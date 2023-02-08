The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 96.32 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 96.32

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 8.39% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.52% from its 52-week low of 89.58 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Rose 7.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.24 point or 0.25%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1736ET