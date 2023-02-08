The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 96.32 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 96.32
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Off 8.39% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 7.52% from its 52-week low of 89.58 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
--Rose 7.52% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.28%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.24 point or 0.25%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
