  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 96.32 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 05:37pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 96.32


--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 8.39% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.52% from its 52-week low of 89.58 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Rose 7.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.24 point or 0.25%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.07127 Delayed Quote.0.25%
