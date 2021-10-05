The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 88.40 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.15% today to 88.40

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.54% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 4.54% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.40 points or 4.00%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-21 1736ET