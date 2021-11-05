Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 88.51 -- Data Talk

11/05/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.15% this week to 88.51

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 0.46 point or 0.52% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 8, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 0.13 point or 0.15%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 0.43% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.67% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 1.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.51 points or 4.14%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-21 1739ET

