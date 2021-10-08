Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 88.57 -- Data Talk

10/08/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.15% this week to 88.57

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 1.73 points or 1.99% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 25, 2018 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is down 0.004 point or 0.005%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.01 point or 0.02% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.35% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 4.73% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.57 points or 4.19%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1737ET

