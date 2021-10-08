The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 88.57 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.15% this week to 88.57
--Up for five consecutive weeks
--Up 1.73 points or 1.99% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 16, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 25, 2018 when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Today it is down 0.004 point or 0.005%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.01 point or 0.02% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
--Down five of the past seven trading days
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 0.35% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Up 4.73% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 0.67% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.14%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.57 points or 4.19%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
