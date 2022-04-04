The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 91.49 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.15% today to 91.49
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 0.62 point or 0.68% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Highest closing value since Monday, March 28, 2022
--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 4.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 1.94 points or 2.16%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
