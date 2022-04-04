Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 91.49 -- Data Talk

04/04/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.13 point or 0.15% today to 91.49


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.62 point or 0.68% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.94 points or 2.16%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1739ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 91.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 22085.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 121279.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.40% Lower at 56313.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 93218.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:09pStocks rise with growth names, dollar up on talk of more Moscow sanctions
RE
05:06pStocks rise with growth names, dollar up on talk of more Moscow sanctions
RE
04:59pTSX approaches record high, led by tech and energy shares
RE
04:52pTSX approaches record high, led by tech and energy shares
RE
04:22pTech, megacap growth shares boost Wall St; Twitter surges
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Stocks rise with growth names, dollar up on talk of more Moscow sanctio..
3GPI S p A : Iberia is born
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5THYSSENKRUPP : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS