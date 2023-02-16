The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 96.98 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.15 point or 0.15% today to 96.98

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.78 point or 0.81% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 7.77% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 52-week low of 89.60 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Rose 8.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.42 point or 0.43%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

