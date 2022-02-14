Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 90.03 -- Data Talk

02/14/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.14 point or 0.16% today to 90.03


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.45 point or 0.50% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Off 0.80% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 6.05% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.48 point or 0.53%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 12217.58 Delayed Quote.0.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.52% 1.1303 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
Latest news "Markets"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 21352.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.29% Higher at 113899.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.68% Lower at 52334.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 87803.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:47pTSX falls as Ukraine uncertainty adds to inflation worries
RE
04:01pThe S&P 500 closes lower as Russia-Ukraine tensions heat up
RE
02:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Britain says Johnson and Biden see crucial window for diplomacy on Ukraine
RE
02:35pU.S. stocks slide as Russia-Ukraine tensions come to boil
RE
01:00pWall Street mixed amid Fed rate hike fears; Ukraine tensions eyed
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
3Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks -prosecutor
4Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine ..
5Fed comments increase rate hike worries

HOT NEWS