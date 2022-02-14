The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 90.03 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.14 point or 0.16% today to 90.03

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.45 point or 0.50% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Off 0.80% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 6.05% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.48 point or 0.53%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1739ET