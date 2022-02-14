The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 90.03 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.14 point or 0.16% today to 90.03
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 0.45 point or 0.50% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
--Off 0.80% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Up 6.05% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
--Rose 5.67% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.30%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.48 point or 0.53%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-14-22 1739ET