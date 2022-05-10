The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 96.49 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.15 point or 0.16% today to 96.49

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.68 points or 1.78% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 13.45% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 13.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.94 points or 7.75%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1735ET