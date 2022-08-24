Log in
Latest News
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 99.78 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.16 point or 0.16% today to 99.78


--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.91% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 13.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.23 points or 11.42%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.12% 13074.75 Real-time Quote.7.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 0.99672 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
HOT NEWS