The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 99.78 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.16 point or 0.16% today to 99.78

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.91% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 13.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.23 points or 11.42%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-24-22 1736ET