The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 100.27 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.17 point or 0.17% today to 100.27


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.77 point or 0.78% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 15.47% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 14.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.71 points or 11.96%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 13120.12 Real-time Quote.7.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.00156 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
