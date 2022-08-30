The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 100.27 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.17 point or 0.17% today to 100.27

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.77 point or 0.78% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 15.47% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 14.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.71 points or 11.96%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

