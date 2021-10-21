Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 88.17 -- Data Talk

10/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.15 point or 0.17% today to 88.17

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.27% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.17 points or 3.73%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 1732ET

HOT NEWS