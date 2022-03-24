The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 91.48 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.16 point or 0.17% today to 91.48

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.26 point or 0.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 0.53% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.93 points or 2.15%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

