The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 97.45 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.16 point or 0.17% today to 97.45

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.40 point or 0.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.32% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.56% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.90 points or 8.82%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

