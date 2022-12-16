The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% This Week to 97.95 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.18% this week to 97.95

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 0.67 point or 0.69% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 14, 2022

--Today it is up 0.05 point or 0.05%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.15 points or 1.19% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 6.84% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10.12% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.40 points or 9.38%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1736ET