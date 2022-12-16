The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% This Week to 97.95 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.18% this week to 97.95
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 0.67 point or 0.69% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 14, 2022
--Today it is up 0.05 point or 0.05%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 1.15 points or 1.19% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
--Off 6.84% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 10.12% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 8.36% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.59%
--Year-to-date it is up 8.40 points or 9.38%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
