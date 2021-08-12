Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% to 87.63 -- Data Talk

08/12/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.16 point or 0.18% today to 87.63

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.63% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.63 points or 3.09%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 1731ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% to 87.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 20520.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.11% Lower at 120700.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.51% Lower at 51049.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pS&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 69492.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow set fresh records as recovery marches forward
RE
03:11pADRs End Lower, Can-Fite BioPharma Trades Actively
DJ
12:41pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.11% Higher at 474.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 7193.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pDAX Ends 0.70% Higher at 15937.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Investors breathe sigh of relief
2Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens
3Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..
5NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Group reports 1H21 results

HOT NEWS