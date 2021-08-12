The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% to 87.63 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.16 point or 0.18% today to 87.63
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Up 3.63% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 1.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.63 points or 3.09%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-12-21 1731ET