Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.19% to 90.54 -- Data Talk

03/03/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.19% today to 90.54


--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.99 point or 1.10%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 12240.06 Delayed Quote.0.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.41% 1.10649 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
Latest news "Markets"
05:34pFACTBOX-STRANDED ASSETS : How many billions are stuck in Russia?
RE
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.19% to 90.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pADRs End Lower; I-Mab, Hutchmed Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:19pToronto market dips as oil rally falters, TD underwhelms
RE
05:07pToronto market dips as oil rally falters, TD underwhelms
RE
04:40pStocks slide as oil surge kindles inflation fears
RE
04:29pGap expects strong earnings as apparel demand rebounds, shares jump
RE
04:24pRussian rouble hits new lows in volatile trading
RE
04:17pWall Street ends lower as war in Ukraine stirs uncertainty
RE
04:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Early voting for S.Korea president begins in shadow of COVID
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOP WRAP 2-Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, ..
3Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expa..
4Blue Cap AG strengthens its Business Services division with the acquisi..
5Evraz and Polymetal exit the FTSE 100

HOT NEWS