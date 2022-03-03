The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.19% to 90.54 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.19% today to 90.54
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 4.72% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 0.99 point or 1.10%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-03-22 1731ET