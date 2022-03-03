The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.19% to 90.54 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.19% today to 90.54

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.99 point or 1.10%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

