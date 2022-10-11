Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.20% to 104.84 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.21 point or 0.20% today to 104.84


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 2.45 points or 2.39% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 0.29% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 19.35% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

--Rose 17.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.29 points or 17.07%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 13495.43 Real-time Quote.10.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 0.97134 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
HOT NEWS