The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.20% to 87.96 -- Data Talk

09/22/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.20% today to 87.96

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 1.72% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 4.02% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.96 points or 3.49%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1733ET

