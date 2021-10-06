Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.20% to 88.58 -- Data Talk

10/06/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.20% today to 88.58

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.31 point or 0.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.34% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 4.75% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.58 points or 4.21%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-21 1735ET

