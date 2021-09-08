The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.40 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.21% today to 87.40

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.57 point or 0.65% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 2.35% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020

--Up 3.36% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.40 points or 2.83%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

