Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.40 -- Data Talk

09/08/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.21% today to 87.40

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.57 point or 0.65% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 2.35% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020

--Up 3.36% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.40 points or 2.83%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.31% to 20,741.79
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.31% Lower at 20741.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends 3.78% Lower at 113412.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.93% Lower at 51469.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:26pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.96% Lower at 77459.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:26pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : TSX falls for second day as 'growth scare' evolves
RE
03:52pICE GRAIN/OILSEED REVIEW : Canola Settles With Small Gains After Choppy Day
DJ
12:43pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.13% Lower at 4177.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:43pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.98% Lower at 3585.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
2Worries over economic recovery shake world stocks, dollar pares gains
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Broadcom, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netfl..
4'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
5Novavax : begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vacc..

HOT NEWS