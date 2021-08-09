The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.59 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.21% today to 87.59

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.60 point or 0.68% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 2.14% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.57% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.59 points or 3.04%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

