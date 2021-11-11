The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 89.19 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.21% today to 89.19
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.89 point or 1.01% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 1.64% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.92%
--Year-to-date it is up 4.19 points or 4.93%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-11-21 1735ET