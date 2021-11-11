Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 89.19 -- Data Talk

11/11/2021 | 05:36pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.18 point or 0.21% today to 89.19

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.89 point or 1.01% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 1.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.19 points or 4.93%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1735ET

