Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 89.74 -- Data Talk

01/07/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.19 point or 0.21% this week to 89.74

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 17, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 0.38 point or 0.42%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 5.71% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.19 point or 0.21%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.24% 12184.57 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 1.1359 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
Latest news "Markets"
05:46pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.65% Lower at 21084.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.01% Lower at 102719.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.13% Lower at 53202.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.08% Higher at 84402.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 89.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:14pWall St posts declines for first week of 2022; Nasdaq has worst week since Feb
RE
04:00pWall St closes first week of 2022 with declines on U.S. rate-hike worries
RE
03:22pS&P 500, Nasdaq dip; labor market seen tight despite weak payrolls report
RE
12:43pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.05% Lower at 3816.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:43pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.93% Higher at 7219.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Wall St posts declines for first week of 2022; Nasdaq has worst week si..
4Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
5Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data

HOT NEWS