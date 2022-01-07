The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 89.74 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.19 point or 0.21% this week to 89.74
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 17, 2021
--Snaps a two week losing streak
--Today it is down 0.38 point or 0.42%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 5.71% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
--Rose 5.42% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 0.19 point or 0.21%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-07-22 1733ET