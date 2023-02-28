The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 97.97 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.21 point or 0.21% today to 97.97

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 6.83% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.41% from its 52-week low of 90.36 hit Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Rose 8.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.41 points or 1.46%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1737ET