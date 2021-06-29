The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 86.81 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.19 point or 0.22% today to 86.81

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.26 point or 0.30% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 5.33% from its 52-week high of 91.70 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Up 2.65% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 5.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.81 points or 2.13%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

