The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 92.06 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.21 point or 0.22% today to 92.06

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1.19 points or 1.31% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 29, 2020

--Up 8.24% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 5.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.50 points or 2.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

