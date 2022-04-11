The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 92.48 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.20 point or 0.22% today to 92.48
--Up for eight consecutive trading days
--Up 1.61 points or 1.77% over the last eight trading days
--Largest eight day point gain since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Largest eight day percentage gain since Monday, March 14, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Friday, May 29, 2020
--Up 8.74% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 6.34% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.44%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.93 points or 3.27%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-11-22 1740ET