The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 92.48 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.20 point or 0.22% today to 92.48

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 1.61 points or 1.77% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight day point gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Largest eight day percentage gain since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 29, 2020

--Up 8.74% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 6.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.93 points or 3.27%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

