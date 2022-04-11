Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 92.48 -- Data Talk

04/11/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.20 point or 0.22% today to 92.48


--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 1.61 points or 1.77% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight day point gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Largest eight day percentage gain since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 29, 2020

--Up 8.74% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 6.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.93 points or 3.27%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.19% 12443 Delayed Quote.2.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.08833 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
HOT NEWS