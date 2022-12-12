The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 97.99 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.22 point or 0.23% today to 97.99

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 6.80% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10.17% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.44 points or 9.42%

