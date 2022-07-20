The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 99.12 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.23% today to 99.12

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.16% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.29% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 13.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.56 points or 10.68%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

