Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 99.12 -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.23% today to 99.12


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.16% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.29% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 13.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.56 points or 10.68%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 13025.68 Real-time Quote.6.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 1.01806 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
Latest news "Markets"
05:37pBitcoin recovers after falling on news Tesla sold 75% of its holdings
RE
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 19020.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.27% Lower at 47132.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 106949.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 99.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:03pToronto stock index gains as U.S. earnings boost sentiment
RE
04:48pTesla profit beats expectations; Musk says no demand problem
RE
04:40pEarnings optimism helps boost stocks, dollar gains as ECB eyed
RE
04:26pWall Street closes higher boosted by tech stocks gains on upbeat earnings
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Chevron, Rio Tinto, Netflix...
2Rio Tinto settles all tax disputes with Australian Tax Office
3ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2022 sell-sid..
4HelloFresh lowers 2022 outlook citing inflation, Ukraine war
5Europe races to cut Russian gas usage amid new Putin warning

HOT NEWS