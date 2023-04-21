The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.24% this week to 95.92

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 10, 2023

--Snaps a five-week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.06 point or 0.06%

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 8.78% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 2.22% from its 52-week low of 93.84 hit Friday, April 22, 2022

--Rose 2.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.64 point or 0.66%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1735ET