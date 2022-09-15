The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 101.61 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.25 point or 0.24% today to 101.61
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.07% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Up 16.15% from its 52-week low of 87.48 hit Thursday, Sept 16, 2021
--Rose 16.15% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.38%
--Year-to-date it is up 12.06 points or 13.46%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
