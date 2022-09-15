The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 101.61 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.25 point or 0.24% today to 101.61

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.07% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 16.15% from its 52-week low of 87.48 hit Thursday, Sept 16, 2021

--Rose 16.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.06 points or 13.46%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1737ET