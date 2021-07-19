The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 87.54 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.21 point or 0.24% today to 87.54

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.56 point or 0.64% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of 90.41 hit Monday, July 20, 2020

--Up 3.52% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 3.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.54 points or 2.99%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

