The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 87.54 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.21 point or 0.24% today to 87.54
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 0.56 point or 0.64% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of 90.41 hit Monday, July 20, 2020
--Up 3.52% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 3.17% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.60%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.54 points or 2.99%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
