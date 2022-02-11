The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 89.89 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.22 point or 0.24% this week to 89.89
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 0.17 point or 0.18%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.31 point or 0.34% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
--Off 0.96% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Up 5.89% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
--Rose 5.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.45%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.34 point or 0.38%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-11-22 1735ET