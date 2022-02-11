Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 89.89 -- Data Talk

02/11/2022 | 05:36pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.22 point or 0.24% this week to 89.89


--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.17 point or 0.18%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.31 point or 0.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Off 0.96% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 5.89% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.34 point or 0.38%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 12199.08 Delayed Quote.0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.53% 1.1349 Delayed Quote.0.44%
