The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 95.14 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.24% today to 95.14

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.66 point or 0.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 1.86% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 52-week low of 85.11 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Rose 11.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.59 points or 6.24%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

