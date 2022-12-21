Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 97.29 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.24 point or 0.24% today to 97.29


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.38% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.74 points or 8.64%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1736ET

