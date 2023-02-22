The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.25% to 97.43 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.24 point or 0.25% today to 97.43
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.57 point or 0.59% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 7.34% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.67% from its 52-week low of 89.66 hit Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
--Rose 8.67% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.87 point or 0.91%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-22-23 1735ET