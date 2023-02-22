The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.25% to 97.43 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.24 point or 0.25% today to 97.43

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.57 point or 0.59% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 7.34% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.67% from its 52-week low of 89.66 hit Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

--Rose 8.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.87 point or 0.91%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1735ET