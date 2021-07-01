The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.25 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.26% today to 87.25

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 0.70 point or 0.81% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, June 18, 2021 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Off 4.56% from its 52-week high of 91.42 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Up 3.17% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.25 points or 2.65%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1732ET