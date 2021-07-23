Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.56 -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.26% this week to 87.56

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 0.65 point or 0.75% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 0.09 point or 0.10%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up seven of the past 10 trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 2.17% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.54% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 2.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.56 points or 3.01%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1733ET

