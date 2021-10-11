The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 88.80 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.26% today to 88.80

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 0.09% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 5.01% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.80 points or 4.47%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

