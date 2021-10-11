Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 88.80 -- Data Talk

10/11/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.26% today to 88.80

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 0.09% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 5.01% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.80 points or 4.47%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1731ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 88.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 112180.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.00% Higher at 51646.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:50pADRs Close Mostly Higher; Eni Trades Actively
DJ
12:36pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4072.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 3548.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pDAX Ends 0.05% Lower at 15199.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 7146.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 457.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pStellar mining rally helps European stocks recoup losses
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Modern Land China : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflati..
4Tencent : Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly
5ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit

HOT NEWS