The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 88.80 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.23 point or 0.26% today to 88.80
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Off 0.09% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Up 5.01% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 0.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.13%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.80 points or 4.47%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
