The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 94.76 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.25 point or 0.26% today to 94.76

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 2.26% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.35% from its 52-week low of 85.09 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Rose 11.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.20 points or 5.81%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

