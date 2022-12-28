The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.27% to 97.54 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.26 point or 0.27% today to 97.54

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.31 point or 0.32% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 7.24% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.65% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.98 points or 8.91%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

