The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% This Month to 97.66 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.28 point or 0.28% this month to 97.66

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 3.19 points or 3.38% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage gain since May 2022

--Up four of the past five months

--This week it is down 0.95 point or 0.97%

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 2.13 points or 2.14% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Today it is down 0.26 point or 0.26%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1.29 points or 1.30% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Down 13 of the past 17 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 2.61% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 12.47% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 12.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 8.11 points or 9.05%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1739ET