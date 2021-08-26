The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 87.79 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.25 point or 0.28% today to 87.79

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.91% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.82% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.79 points or 3.29%

