Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 87.79 -- Data Talk

08/26/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.25 point or 0.28% today to 87.79

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.91% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.82% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.79 points or 3.29%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1734ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20504.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.73% Lower at 118723.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.10% Lower at 52290.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 71550.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 87.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.4% to 20,504.15
RE
04:39pTSX retreats from record closing peak as bank stocks slip
RE
03:31pADRs End Lower, D-Market Electronic Services & Trading Actively Trades
DJ
12:41pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 4169.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 3611.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces U.S. probe over sustainable investments
2DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021
3Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
4FTSE 100 Drops as Miners, Travel Stocks Fall
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation

HOT NEWS